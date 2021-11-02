Kansas forward Jalen Wilson has been suspended for one exhibition game and three regular-season games following last weekend's arrest on suspicion of DUI, coach Bill Self told reporters on Tuesday.

Self said Wilson will also do community service while he's suspended.

Wilson was arrested and booked into jail early Sunday morning and released two hours later on $250 bond, according to the Kansas City Star.

Wilson released a statement via Twitter on Tuesday.

"To my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and Jayhawk Nation -- first and foremost, I want to apologize to all of you for my mistake this past weekend," Wilson wrote. "I accept full responsibility for my actions and am extremely remorseful in my lack of judgement.

"I know it wouldn't be fair for me to ask for forgiveness right now, so instead I plan to show you the true man I am and my true character through my actions and behavior moving forward. Again, I am truly sorry."

Wilson, a 6-foot-8 sophomore from Texas, will miss Wednesday's exhibition game against Emporia State, as well as Kansas' regular-season opener against Michigan State in the Champions Classic and home games against Tarleton State and Stony Brook.

Wilson was one of the best newcomers in the Big 12 last season, averaging 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds. He was at his best during the first month of the season, notching two 23-point, 10-rebound performances against Kentucky and Creighton.

Without Wilson, Self will likely rely more heavily on his deep perimeter group. Drake transfer Joseph Yesufu and returning guard DaJuan Harris Jr. are both candidates to see an increase in minutes.