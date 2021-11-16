Duke guard Michael Savarino, grandson of coach Mike Krzyzewski, and star freshman Paolo Banchero face DWI-related charges after Savarino's arrest early Sunday morning.

According to court records obtained by The (Raleigh) News & Observer, Savarino was arrested on DWI charges and Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting DWI.

Savarino was pulled over early Sunday morning after a stop sign violation, and an ensuing breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.08. Banchero was charged and released.

"We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men's basketball team," Krzyzewski said in a statement to the newspaper. "Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials."

Savarino's court date is Dec. 9, according to the newspaper; Banchero's is Dec. 8.

Duke hosts Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night; the status of the two players has not been announced.

Banchero is a potential No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft and is averaging 19.3 points and 8.7 rebounds through three games. Savarino is a former walk-on who was put on scholarship last summer.