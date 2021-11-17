Michigan coach Juwan Howard has agreed to a new five-year contract through the 2025-26 season, the school announced Tuesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

"I'm honored to be regarded in such a way that the University wished to continue a lasting relationship with me," Howard said. "It was a surprise when Warde [Manuel] approached me, and it didn't take long for us to get on the same page. I'm grateful to him, our great University and my talented young men who sacrifice every day. The love I have for the University of Michigan is beyond words."

Howard, who played at Michigan in the early 1990s before spending 20 seasons in the NBA, has been the head coach of the Wolverines since 2019. He led the Wolverines to the Big Ten regular-season championship and a 1-seed in the NCAA tournament last season, advancing to the Elite Eight before falling to UCLA.

Last season, Howard won the Henry Iba Award, given annually to the nation's best college basketball coach, and earned AP Coach of the Year honors.

Michigan also signed the nation's No. 1 recruiting class last spring and has another top-10 class heading to Ann Arbor next fall.

"I couldn't be happier for our student-athletes and fans to know that Juwan will continue to lead Michigan into the future," athletic director Warde Manuel said.

Michigan (2-0), ranked No. 4 in this week's AP poll, hosts Seton Hall on Tuesday night.