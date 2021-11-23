March Madness 2022 schedule, men's NCAA tournament dates, sites, locations

Below is the schedule for the 2022 NCAA tournament in men's basketball -- known to many as "March Madness" -- which will tip off Tuesday, March 15, with First Four games played at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. The 2022 Final Four is scheduled for April 2 and April 4 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

First- and second-round NCAA cities for 2022 include Buffalo, New York; Indianapolis; Fort Worth, Texas; Portland, Oregon; Greenville, South Carolina; Milwaukee; Pittsburgh and San Diego. Regional sites for the 2022 men's tournament include San Antonio, San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Selection Sunday will be held on Sunday, March 13. Complete dates and venue information for the 2022 NCAA tournament for Division I men's basketball are below.

Check out Joe Lunardi's ESPN Bracketology for an early projection of the field, including all of the current teams considered to be "on the bubble" as part of ESPN's projection. Bracket projections will be updated regularly throughout the 2021-22 regular season and through the conference tournaments.