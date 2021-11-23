SCNext Top 25 - The best boys' high school basketball teams

Montverde Academy (Florida) won the GEICO National Championship in 2021. Will the Eagles repeat in 2022?

We are ranking the top programs for the 2021-22 season. Below is the ESPN High School Boys' Basketball Top 25 for the week of Monday, Nov. 22, 2021:

1. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) 3-0

2. Montverde (Fla.) 0-0

3. IMG (Bradenton, Fla.) 1-0

4. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) 1-0

5. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) 4-0

6. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) 5-0

7. Camden (N.J.) 0-0

8. Wasatch (Mount Pleasant, Utah) 0-0

9. Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) 4-1

10. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) 5-0

11. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) 0-0

12. DeMatha (Hyattesville, Md.) 0-0

13. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) 4-0

14. Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) 10-0

15. Duncanville (Texas) 2-0

16. Roselle (N.J.) Catholic 0-0

17. North Little Rock (Ark.) 0-0

18. Milton (Ga.) 1-0

19. Dr. Phillips (Orlando) 0-0

20. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) 2-0

21. Richardson (Texas) 6-0

22. Gill St. Bernard's (Gladstone, N.J.) 0-0

23. Whitney Young (Chicago) 0-0

24. Westtown (West Chester, Pa.) 0-0

25. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) 3-0