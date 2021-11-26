Dayton's Mustapha Amzil drops in a game-winning floater at the buzzer as the Flyers upset the Kansas Jayhawks 74-73. (0:47)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Mustapha Amzil's lone basket of the game was a memorable one.

Amzil hit a running jumper in the lane at the buzzer, and Dayton beat No. 4 Kansas 74-73 on Friday.

Kansas' David McCormack blocked Malachi Smith's layup with three seconds left. Amzil picked up the loose ball, and his shot went off the rim and backboard before going in.

"It was great,'' Amzil said. "I had to watch the ball bounce in and down. It's hard to describe. It's surreal. It's a great feeling.''

It was Amzil's only shot from the field. He also went 2-for-4 at the free throw line.

"Obviously, great presence of mind by Mustapha to know the clock and give us a chance,'' Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. "We're grateful the shot fell.''

Kansas coach Bill Self said after McCormack's block that it was "good fortune, bad fortune.''

"The bottom line is, we didn't execute when we needed to,'' Self said. ''It was a heck of a shot. They deserved it. It was a great [basketball] game."

After Smith cut the deficit to 73-72 on a layup, McCormack was called for an offensive foul with nine seconds to play.

Ochai Agbaji scored four of his 21 points during a late 6-0 run, helping Kansas take a 73-70 advantage with just over a minute remaining.

Dayton (3-3) had five players score in double figures. Daron Holmes II had 16 points, and Toumani Camara and Elijah Weaver both added 14.

"That was a battle,'' Grant said. "That was a heck of a game.''

Christian Braun had 17 points for Kansas (4-1).

Weaver hit a pair of 3-pointers and Holmes ended a 16-1 surge with consecutive dunks to put Dayton up 53-50 five minutes into the second half.

After Kansas pulled within one, Holmes was left alone for a dunk that made it 70-67 with four minutes remaining.

Kansas went on a 17-8 run to go up 44-29 late in the first half. Braun ended the stretch with a slam off a floating pass from Dajuan Harris Jr.