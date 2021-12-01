When the Wisconsin men's basketball team puts on its jerseys for Saturday's game against rival Marquette, the players will be wearing special threads that they designed themselves.

The new alternate uniforms, fittingly called "By the Players," were designed by Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis, Lorne Bowman II, Ben Carlson and Tyler Wahl, in collaboration with Under Armour.

The No. 23 Badgers drew inspiration from past Wisconsin uniforms: A red and white checkerboard pattern adorns the collar and sleeves -- a trademark of the late 1970s when Bill Cofield was head coach. Cofield was the first Black men's basketball coach in Big Ten conference history.

"By the Players" Edition Unis 💯



Introducing this season's alternate uniforms, designed by Johnny and Jordan Davis, Ben Carlson, Lorne Bowman II and Tyler Wahl



🆕 https://t.co/wOjBLfIwHl pic.twitter.com/moFIxrRqox — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 29, 2021

And perhaps the most eye-catching part of the new fit is the white-filled, red-outlined "UW" across the chest, the first time that has been branded on a jersey. The final touch: A Badger logo placed in front of a W, above the players' number on the back of the jersey.

The Badgers picked a great Saturday to debut these new threads, as it is their home opener and "Stripe Out" game.