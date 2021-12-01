        <
          Made 'By the Players': Wisconsin men's basketball team unveils new player-designed uniforms

          Wisconsin rallies to win Maui Invitational (1:28)

          Johnny Davis scores 20 points and Tyler Wahl adds 18 points to lead Wisconsin to a late comeback win vs. Saint Mary's. (1:28)

          8:01 PM ET
          • Kelly CohenESPN

          When the Wisconsin men's basketball team puts on its jerseys for Saturday's game against rival Marquette, the players will be wearing special threads that they designed themselves.

          The new alternate uniforms, fittingly called "By the Players," were designed by Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis, Lorne Bowman II, Ben Carlson and Tyler Wahl, in collaboration with Under Armour.

          The No. 23 Badgers drew inspiration from past Wisconsin uniforms: A red and white checkerboard pattern adorns the collar and sleeves -- a trademark of the late 1970s when Bill Cofield was head coach. Cofield was the first Black men's basketball coach in Big Ten conference history.

          And perhaps the most eye-catching part of the new fit is the white-filled, red-outlined "UW" across the chest, the first time that has been branded on a jersey. The final touch: A Badger logo placed in front of a W, above the players' number on the back of the jersey.

          The Badgers picked a great Saturday to debut these new threads, as it is their home opener and "Stripe Out" game.