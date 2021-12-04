UCLA's game scheduled for Sunday at Washington has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies' program, resulting in a Washington forfeit.

It's the first game cancellation to result in a forfeit this season.

Washington was also forced to postpone its Thursday game against Arizona, but the two teams agreed to reschedule it for Jan. 25. Pac-12 policy for this season states that the two programs must mutually decide on a date to play the postponed game; if the two teams cannot agree on a date, the team impacted by COVID-19 will forfeit the game.

UCLA will get a Pac-12 win for the game against Washington, while the Huskies will suffer a Pac-12 loss.

However, the NCAA views the game as a no-contest and it will not impact either team's overall win-loss record.

The No. 5-ranked Bruins will play at Marquette next Saturday. Washington's next game is scheduled to be next Sunday at Gonzaga.