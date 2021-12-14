Kansas and Indiana have agreed to a home-and-home college basketball series that will begin next season, it was announced Tuesday.

The first matchup will take place Dec. 17, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. The return game is set for Dec. 16, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana.

"We haven't played Indiana in Lawrence since the mid-1990s," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "To be at Kansas and have Indiana on the schedule, two blue bloods going after it, will certainly be a game that has national interest."

The two programs haven't played since Indiana's overtime win in 2016 at the Armed Forces Classic in Honolulu. Prior to that game, it had been more than 20 years since the Hoosiers and Jayhawks squared off.

Indiana leads the series 8-6.

"I'm extremely excited for our program to have the opportunity to play a home-and-home series against a team that is rich in tradition like the University of Kansas," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "I think it's wonderful for the players and coaches in both programs to play these games in such iconic buildings like Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and Allen Fieldhouse."

Kansas ranks No. 2 all-time for Division I college basketball victories, while Indiana is No. 10. The Hoosiers, however, have five national championships, compared to Kansas' three.