The men's college basketball game between Memphis and No. 18 Tennessee scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Tigers' program.

It was one of a handful of games called off Saturday for coronavirus-related reasons. Rutgers' game against Rider was postponed, and Northeastern's game vs. Vermont was canceled.

On Friday, Syracuse announced it was canceling games Saturday against Lehigh and Tuesday against Cornell, while No. 23 Colorado State canceled a game Saturday against Tulsa at the Hoops Hype XL Collegiate Basketball Showcase in Fort Worth, Texas, and later pulled out of a game Tuesday night against No. 6 Alabama in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham.

More than 20 men's basketball games and 36 women's basketball games have been canceled or postponed this season because of COVID-19 protocols.