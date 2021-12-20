Wednesday's rivalry game between Kentucky and Louisville has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals' program, both schools announced Monday morning.

Louisville also announced it was pausing all team-related activities indefinitely due to multiple positive tests. Starting center Malik Williams missed the Cardinals' loss to Western Kentucky on Saturday due to COVID protocols, but everyone else was available for that game.

Both schools said they will attempt to reschedule the game.

Kentucky, meanwhile, will look for a replacement opponent for either Wednesday or Thursday. It would be the Wildcats' second straight game with a different opponent than originally scheduled, as they pivoted from Ohio State to North Carolina in Saturday's CBS Sports Classic. Kentucky beat the Tar Heels 98-69.

If the two programs are unable to reschedule the game, it would be the first time since the 1981-82 season that Louisville and Kentucky don't play each other, according to Sports Reference's database. Kentucky leads the overall series 37-17.