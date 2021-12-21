The Big East men's basketball schedule continues to be disrupted by COVID-19 concerns as Wednesday's game between Georgetown and Providence has resulted in the third cancellation and forfeit this season.

Because of COVID-19 issues within the Hoyas' program, per Big East policy, the game will be a forfeit and a loss for Georgetown and a win for No. 22 Providence, who entered the AP top-25 rankings after a win vs. UConn last week.

Last week, Seton Hall had to forfeit and take a loss in its conference opener when its game against St. John's was canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Pirates. On Monday, Seton Hall picked up a win over DePaul for the same reasons within the Blue Demons' program.

Big East policy states teams without enough players available to compete because of COVID-19 must forfeit. A win is given to its opponent and the team that had to forfeit is given a loss in the conference standings.

Georgetown will be 6-6 overall following an 80-73 loss to TCU on Saturday and its forfeit this week. Providence will move to 12-1 overall and 2-0 in league play.