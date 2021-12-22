        <
          Duke men's basketball reveals new 'Cameron Brotherhood' uniforms

          Duke makes easy work of Elon (1:54)

          6:55 PM ET
          • Tory BarronESPN Editor
          The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils will be donning new threads when they begin ACC conference play against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

          After days of anticipation, Duke is giving the people what they want by revealing a new iteration of its "Cameron Brotherhood" uniforms.

          The build up to the unveiling began on Saturday following Duke's 87-56 home win over the Elon Phoenix, courtesy of the Blue Devils' social media accounts.

          Spoiler alert: The tweet garnered more than 5,000 likes.

          Then, on Monday, the team's accounts further hinted at the look of the new unis by switching to a gothic-D profile picture and posting a close-up of a white jersey with navy lettering.

          On Wednesday afternoon, Duke's social team came through with a huge flex in the form of an epic reveal -- complete with a Coach K video game -- starring Mark Williams and A.J. Griffin.

          A home-white version of the gothic-style "The Brotherhood" outfit with a dark shade of navy lettering? Clean.

          During the 2019-20 season, Duke unveiled the first iteration of their road-dark version of "The Brotherhood" jerseys along with a video featuring notable alumni of the program to explain the uniform's significance.

          The Blue Devils are 10-1 heading into conference play in what will be all-time wins leader Mike Krzyzewski's 42nd and last season at the helm.