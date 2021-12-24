A pair of top-10 men's basketball matchups in the Pac-12 have been postponed, as UCLA and USC both announced Friday that they are continuing their coronavirus-related pauses.

No. 5 UCLA (9-1) hasn't played since a 67-56 win over Marquette on Dec. 11, subsequently canceling games against Alabama State, North Carolina and Cal Poly. The Bruins announced Friday that their scheduled games against No. 6 Arizona next Thursday and Arizona State on Jan. 1 have been postponed.

No. 8 USC (12-0) paused all team activities Sunday, canceling its game against Oklahoma State that had been scheduled for Tuesday. The Trojans were also scheduled to face Arizona and Arizona State next week.

The Pac-12 will look to reschedule all four games.

The top-10 showdowns between UCLA and Arizona and USC and Arizona were expected to be two of the best games of the holiday week and two of the best games on the entire Pac-12 regular-season slate. The Wildcats lost their first game of the season Wednesday, falling 77-73 to Tennessee.