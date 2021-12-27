Duke has postponed its game Wednesday against Clemson because of COVID-19 issues within the Blue Devils' men's basketball program, the team announced Monday.

Duke's game against Notre Dame on Saturday also was set to be postponed, although that could now change with the ACC shortening isolation options for vaccinated individuals, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.

The ACC modified its rescheduling policy last week as a result of the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Games that are not able to be played will be rescheduled, and if a new date cannot be found, the game will be considered a no contest. ACC teams must have a minimum of seven players and one coach in order to play.

Duke (11-1) hasn't played since last Wednesday, when it beat Virginia Tech 76-65.

The Blue Devils, ranked No. 2 in this week's AP poll, have been one of the nation's elite teams this season. They opened the season with a win over Kentucky and also beat then-No. 1 Gonzaga in Las Vegas in late November. Their loss came at Ohio State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.