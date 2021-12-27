Duke is expected to postpone its games this week against Clemson and Notre Dame because of COVID-19 issues within the Blue Devils' men's basketball program, sources told ESPN.

An announcement is expected soon regarding the game Wednesday vs. Clemson, but multiple sources said the Notre Dame game on Saturday also will be postponed.

The ACC modified its rescheduling policy last week as a result of the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Games that are not able to played will be rescheduled, and if a new date cannot be found, the game will be considered a no contest. ACC teams must have a minimum of seven players and one coach in order to play.

Duke (11-1) hasn't played since last Wednesday, when it beat Virginia Tech 76-65.

The Blue Devils, ranked No. 2 in last week's AP poll, have been one of the nation's elite teams this season. They opened the season with a win over Kentucky and also beat then-No. 1 Gonzaga in Las Vegas in late November. Their loss came at Ohio State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

With both games this week postponed, Duke's next scheduled game is Jan. 4 against Georgia Tech.

Duke's 247Sports site was first to report the postponements.