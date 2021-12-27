Texas freshman Jaylon Tyson has entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN.

Tyson, who was ranked No. 31 in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2021, entered the portal Monday afternoon.

A 6-foot-7 wing from John Paul II High School (Texas), Tyson is a versatile wing who earned first-team all-state honors in Texas as a junior and senior in high school. He originally signed with Texas Tech in the fall of his senior year, but reopened his recruitment and followed head coach Chris Beard when he left the Red Raiders for Texas.

Tyson started his college career with 11 points and three rebounds in 14 minutes against Houston Baptist in Texas' season opener, but only scored three total points in his next seven games. He struggled to find a consistent role on a Longhorns team that returned two starters from the Big 12 tournament championship squad and signed six of the top 35 transfers in the country last spring.

Texas, which opened the season at No. 5 in the AP preseason poll, is 9-2 entering its game on Tuesday against Incarnate Word. The No. 17 Longhorns open Big 12 play on Saturday against West Virginia.