On his doctor's advice, college basketball analyst Dick Vitale will rest his voice and be away from ESPN's airwaves for the foreseeable future.

In a story posted to ESPN Front Row on Wednesday, Vitale said he visited Boston recently to meet with Massachusetts General Hospital throat specialist Dr. Steven Zeitels.

"The good news is that he doesn't believe anything is life-threatening; however, Dr. Zeitels says I have pre-cancerous Dysplasia on the vocal cords. Bottom line is I need to rest them -- my voice needs a T.O., BABY!"

Vitale has undergone cancer treatment this year. Because he will be away from ESPN college basketball broadcasts, he said he didn't want people to fear that he had a setback in his cancer recovery.

"As I announced previously, Dr. Rick Brown had said I'm cured from melanoma, and they say we are making fantastic progress in my battle with lymphoma. My chemo treatments will resume tomorrow and I hope and pray that they continue to be successful."

Vitale added: "Dr. Zeitels wants to see me every couple weeks in the New Year to check on my progress. Of course, I am heartbroken that I won't be immediately sitting courtside doing what I love, yet I'm in this for the long run. I plan to do games when I'm 100 -- I need to listen to Dr. Z!"