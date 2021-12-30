Gonzaga's game on Saturday against Loyola Marymount has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Zags' program, the school announced Thursday.

The two programs and the West Coast Conference will look to reschedule the game.

Gonzaga, ranked No. 4 in this week's AP poll, has now had three games this season postponed or canceled due to COVID-related issues. The Bulldogs had their Thursday game at San Diego postponed due to COVID issues within the Toreros' program and also had their Dec. 12 game against Washington canceled due to COVID issues with the Huskies.

Their next scheduled game is on Jan. 6 against San Francisco.

Gonzaga (11-2) opened the season at No. 1 in the country, then started 6-0 before losing to Duke and Alabama in back-to-back weeks in late November and early December.