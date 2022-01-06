ESPN 60 junior Jeremy Fears announced his commitment to Michigan State men's basketball on Thursday, becoming just the fifth top-35 prospect in the 2023 class to make a college decision.

Fears made his announcement on ESPNU, choosing the Spartans over Illinois and Michigan.

"They have a history of winning and [Tom Izzo] is a Hall of Fame coach," Fears said. "I want to learn the game from him. The guards they've had in the program have been very successful."

Fears said Izzo's coaching style and his relationship with Izzo were the key factors in his decision.

"He gets on his players, whether they play good or bad," he said. "I like that because I know he cares. When it comes to being coached, I try not to listen to the tone; I try to get the point of the message. I want to learn my position and the game from him. Plus, off the court Coach Izzo is a caring and social guy, and is easy to talk to."

A 6-foot-2 point guard from Illinois who attends La Lumiere School (Indiana), Fears is ranked No. 31 in the 2023 class. He's the No. 6 point guard in the country.

Fears is one of the best in the class at dribble penetration and getting paint touches. He has an uncanny ability to find the open man, displaying advanced composure and a pass-first mentality. His burst of speed in the open floor is impressive and he's able to change his speed and direction when the game slows in the half court.

Although he is a playmaker by trade, Fears can score off the dribble, and he is capable but not polished from behind the arc. He can be an outstanding on-ball defender due to his mindset and foot speed.

Fears averaged 4.8 points and 3.1 assists in 11 games with the Brad Beal Elite grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit last summer, and put up 7.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in four NIBC Invitational games so far this season.

He also won a gold medal with USA Basketball last summer, averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds for the under-16 national team at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Mexico.

Fears is Michigan State's first pledge in the 2023 class.