Saturday's game between Michigan and Michigan State has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Wolverines' program, the schools announced Saturday morning.

Michigan was missing four players due to COVID-19 issues in its loss to Rutgers on Tuesday, but the Detroit News reported Friday that two of the four players had cleared protocols and were expected to play Saturday. After test results came back Friday night, however, the Wolverines said they fell below roster minimums and were therefore unable to play Saturday.

The Big Ten announced last week that teams would be required to play if they had at least seven scholarship players and one coach available.

The schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

Michigan's next scheduled game is Tuesday against No. 3 Purdue. The Wolverines (7-6) are on a two-game losing streak and have lost three of their past four games.

No. 10 Michigan State (13-2) hosts Minnesota on Wednesday.