ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Purdue-Michigan men's basketball game has been postponed because the Wolverines have fewer than seven scholarship players cleared to play as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

The third-ranked Boilermakers were scheduled to play at Michigan on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines also had to postpone their game Saturday against No. 10 Michigan State because they didn't have enough scholarship players available.

In the two months since the Division I college basketball season began, 700-plus games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19, with slightly more men's than women's games affected.

On the men's side, about 12% of games were canceled or postponed through Jan. 3. The majority of the coronavirus-related cancellations and postponements came in mid-to-late December.