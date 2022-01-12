Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss Wednesday night's game at Wake Forest due to a non-COVID-related virus, the school announced.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer will serve as the acting head coach for Wednesday's game.

Duke had games against Clemson and Notre Dame postponed in late December due to COVID-19 issues within the program. The Blue Devils returned to beat Georgia Tech, but then suffered a home loss to Miami last weekend.

"They were in isolation," Krzyzewski said after the team returned from its pause. "When you have it, you're in isolation, so you're in your room, you're not allowed to do anything. It's not like these guys are getting ahead. It went through just about our whole team. We're not in the shape that we have been in before and so it's going to take some time to ramp up."

Krzyzewski, 74, missed one game in January 2021 due to COVID-19 protocols after a family member tested positive for the virus. At the time, he said he had tested negative.

After Wednesday's trip to Wake Forest, No. 8 Duke (12-2) hosts NC State on Saturday.