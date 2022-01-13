FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas men's basketball coach Eric Musselman had shoulder surgery Thursday and is expected to miss at least two games, starting with Saturday's game at LSU, the school announced.

Assistant Keith Smart will serve as interim coach.

A statement from Musselman's doctor said he was injured in a collision with a player, and an MRI confirmed Musselman had torn tendons and would require surgery. The plan to use daily physical therapy, treatment and a steroid injection to delay the surgery didn't ease the pain or stabilize the shoulder. Surgery was chosen to limit the risk of further injury.

Arkansas is off to an 11-5 start but is 1-3 in SEC play.