Nineteen of the top 20 prospects in the ESPN 100 have been named to the 45th annual McDonald's All American Game, highlighted by No. 1 recruit Dereck Lively.

After being canceled the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, the McDonald's All American Game is scheduled to take place on March 29 in Chicago, which hosted the games in 1982 and from 2011 to 2017.

The rosters were unveiled Tuesday on ESPN's NBA Today.

Duke, which has the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022, and Kansas lead the way with three recruits in the game. The Blue Devils have Lively (No. 1 in the ESPN 100), Dariq Whitehead (No. 4) and Mark Mitchell (No. 31), while a fourth Blue Devils recruit, top-five prospect Kyle Filipowski, was not eligible due to his status as a fifth-year player.

Filipowski (No. 5) is the highest-ranked player not selected to the game.

Kansas is represented by Gradey Dick (No. 8), M.J. Rice (No. 19) and Ernest Udeh (No. 23).

UCLA, Arkansas, Texas, Kentucky and Alabama each have two signees in the game.

After six uncommitted players were selected to last year's rosters, only one undecided prospect will be in this year's game: Anthony Black (No. 20), a 6-foot-6 small forward from Duncanville High School (Texas) who is considering Gonzaga, Oklahoma State, Arkansas and others.

The full roster is:

• Dereck Lively (No. 1, Duke)

• Amari Bailey (No. 2, UCLA)

• Keyonte George (No. 3, Baylor)

• Dariq Whitehead (No. 4, Duke)

• Nick Smith (No. 6, Arkansas)

• Dillon Mitchell (No. 7, Texas)

• Gradey Dick (No. 8, Kansas)

• Jarace Walker (No. 9, Houston)

• Jordan Walsh (No. 10, Arkansas)

• Julian Phillips (No. 11, LSU)

• Chris Livingston (No. 12, Kentucky)

• Adem Bona (No. 13, UCLA)

• Cason Wallace (No. 14, Kentucky)

• Jaden Bradley (No. 15, Alabama)

• Kel'el Ware (No. 16, Oregon)

• J.J. Starling (No. 17, Notre Dame)

• Brandon Miller (No. 18, Alabama)

• M.J. Rice (No. 19, Kansas)

• Anthony Black (No. 20, uncommitted)

• Arterio Morris (No. 22, Texas)

• Ernest Udeh (No. 23, Kansas)

• Cameron Whitmore (No. 29, Villanova)

• Mark Mitchell (No. 31, Duke)

• Kijani Wright (No. 38, USC)