LOS ANGELES -- Johnny Juzang, a star of last year's NCAA tournament during UCLA's run to the Final Four, missed Thursday night's game against California while in COVID-19 protocols.

That left the seventh-ranked Bruins without their leading scorer. Juzang averages 18.1 points and 4.9 rebounds.

Juzang scored 15 points in UCLA's 75-59 win over No. 3 Arizona on Tuesday.

The junior guard had said he didn't have COVID-19 when the virus idled the team for 25 days from mid-December to early this month. That made him one of three scholarship players who weren't affected at the time.

The Bruins (14-2) came into Wednesday's game tied with Arizona atop the Pac-12 at 6-1.