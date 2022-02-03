The group of Murray, Kentuckians who make the nearly three-hour journey to Memphis 41 times a year will tell you it's worth it. Then again, what might you expect from a group that has had a courtside seat to one of the most remarkable journeys in basketball.

The evolution of Grizzlies guard Ja Morant from accidentally recruited high school player to mid-major sensation to NBA All-Star starter, has been a breathtaking ride folks around Murray State University -- a blue-blood mid-major located in the basketball-obsessed Bluegrass State -- are only too happy to recount.

"He's a once in a lifetime player, a once in a lifetime person," said Racers coach Matt McMahon, who would know. The 43-year-old Oak Ridge, Tennessee, native presided over Morant's meteoric rise, which included 54 wins over two seasons from 2017 to 2019, consecutive Ohio Valley Conference regular-season and tournament championships, and consecutive trips to the NCAA tournament, including a first-round upset of Marquette in 2019. Morant had a 16-assist triple-double in that win.

"The energy and joy he plays the game with, he brought that to our program," said McMahon, who called Morant "a culture builder." One who "impacts winning and makes every person in your organization better."

The effects are ever present in McMahon's program today, which joined AP No. 1 Auburn on Saturday in becoming the first teams in Division I to 20 wins this season.

The winning actually started with regularity some 40 years ago when SEC Coach of the Year Ron Greene, a former Murray State player, left Mississippi State after one season to take over a Racers program that had fallen on hard times. In his first year, the 1978-1979 campaign, Greene went 4-22. The next year he won 23 games. Murray State has had just two losing seasons since.

The school has produced 14 All-Americans and 25 NBA draft picks, most notably Popeye Jones, Isaiah Canaan, Cameron Payne and Morant. Shaq Buchanan went undrafted but currently plays in the G League for the Memphis Hustle.

Murray State has also been a launching pad for young coaches. Names like Mark Gottfried, Mick Cronin, Billy Kennedy, Steve Prohm and now Prohm's successor, McMahon, who has emerged as a top candidate for a Power 5 job, should he have interest.

"You're talking about a guy who comes to the gym every day with an unbelievable amount of energy," says Racers guard Tevin Brown. "There's never really a dull moment playing for him."

Racers in both name and pace of play, Murray State ranks among the top 10 scoring teams in Division I at 82.1 PPG and fourth in scoring margin at 18.5 PPG. Brown and fellow junior KJ Williams lead the way, each averaging better than 17 PPG. Both started as freshmen alongside Morant on the 2018-2019 squad.

"[KJ] has really stepped it up in league play," said McMahon, noting Williams set a school record for field goal percentage (69.8%) his freshman year almost exclusively "on dunks and drop-offs off Ja's dribble penetration. Now he can score with either hand in the post, he shoots it well and his rebounding (second best in the OVC at 8.9 RPG) has gone to another level."

Brown is on a level of his own, and in many ways always has been in the eyes of Murray State. The top recruiting target of then-Racers assistant James Kane, Brown was competing at a small AAU event in Kentucky in 2016, when another player stole the show -- a largely unknown 6-3 dynamo who's now internationally renowned. Both players ultimately ended up at MSU, the decision of a lifetime for Brown.

"I couldn't have made a better choice," Brown said. "Playing with [Morant] got me a lot of notoriety, but it also made me a better player. Somebody with as high a basketball IQ as he has, it's helped my game in every aspect."

Sophomore guard Justice "Juice" Hill and South Carolina transfer Trae Hannibal, whom McMahon calls "a middle linebacker playing guard," complement a group that hung with Auburn before losing 71-58 in late December. But the signature moment of the season to date came inside that familiar arena in Memphis -- the one Racers Nation journeys three hours to, 41 times a year.

Down 14 at the half to Penny Hardaway's team inside FedEx Forum, Murray State outscored the Tigers 48-32 over the final 20 minutes, capturing a 74-72 win.

"It just showed we have great character as a team," Williams said. "Coach Mac told us, 'Don't worry about the score, play up to the principles we value, execute on the offensive and defensive standpoint,' and we came out with the win."

Now 20-2, 10-0 in OVC play, the Racers could be poised to make even more noise in March, a journey Murray, Kentucky, would again welcome.

"We have a mature team, who's stayed focused on the next game," McMahon said. "They've done a great job balancing the success we've had and the attention that comes with it, with the hard work and discipline that winning requires."

Other mid-major mastery:

• What a 48 hours in C-USA! First Jordan "Jelly" Walker beat the buzzer Thursday at Western Kentucky:

🚨🏀 KC's Dagger of the Day Pt. II 🏀🚨@UAB_MBB does it in dramatic fashion!! Jelly Walker delivers the game winner to lift the Blazers past Western Kentucky! The amazing @Hassel_Chris with a PERFECT call of this dagger! @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/sFPLNPVmka — Kevin Connors (@kevconnorsespn) January 28, 2022

• Then, Saturday in Ruston, Tylor Perry delivered the dagger for North Texas!

North Texas was down 17 points in the 2nd half at La Tech but Tylor Perry wrote a Hollywood ending for @MeanGreenMBB!



(Via @Stadium)pic.twitter.com/UAM7Qu0ynR — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) January 29, 2022

• Cool angle of Jalen Williams' game winner for Santa Clara in Thursday's takedown of BYU:

• Gotta imagine if there were a KC's Community College Top 10, the buzzer-beater of the week would go to Isaiah Gaines and the Northwest Mississippi CC Rangers:

A full court game-winner for Isaiah Gaines and the @NWCC_Rangers (MS) beat Itawamba Community College (MS) in Fulton, MS. #SCTop10 | #SportsCenter



What a call from Adam Gore (@GoreSports).



🎥 via @NWCC_MBK pic.twitter.com/CYiGsVxMIm — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) February 1, 2022

• Penn sophomore Jordan Dingle has posted back-to-back 31-point performances. It's the first time a Penn player has had consecutive 30-point games in Ivy League play, and the first time it has happened period since Keven McDonald did it in the 1975 Sugar Bowl Classic.

• Longwood is the lone undefeated team in Big South play at 8-0, the program's best start to the league season since becoming conference members in 2012-13.

• UNC Wilmington extended its winning streak to 12 games this week, a new school record. Coach Takayo Siddle's team posted the first perfect January in school history (8-0) and owns the third-longest active winning streak in Division I.

• On the subject of win streaks, Jacksonville State has won 10 in a row, and remains the only unbeaten team in ASUN play (8-0). Coach Ray Harper's team posted an eye-opening 77-67 road win over Liberty, snapping the Flames' 45-game home win streak!

• Speaking of Liberty, few NBA teams, let alone college hoop teams, have as dazzling a pregame introduction as the Flames:

• Cool to see the Summit League expand its postseason tournament to 10 teams starting in 2023. The two extra teams will give the event an extra day of games next march in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

