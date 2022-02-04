CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson starting forward Hunter Tyson is out indefinitely because of a broken clavicle.

Tyson suffered the injury in the first half of the Tigers' 75-69 victory over Florida State on Wednesday night. X-rays taken Thursday confirmed the injury to the clavicle, which connects the sternum to the shoulder.

Tyson, a 6-foot-8 senior from Monroe, North Carolina, had started all 21 games this season and was averaging a career-best 10.4 points a game.

There was no timetable for Tyson's possible return this season, the school said in a release.

The Tigers (12-9, 4-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) next play at Georgia Tech (9-12, 2-8) on Saturday.