CLEMSON, S.C. -- Duke's 82-64 victory over Clemson on Thursday night took an ugly turn late in the first half when Tigers guard David Collins undercut Wendell Moore Jr. on a breakaway dunk.

Collins lost the ball to Moore with just over 3 minutes to go in the half and Moore took off for what should've been an uncontested dunk. Instead, a charging Collins undercut Moore, who came down hard.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski charged onto the court and players from both sides began yelling at each other while order was restored. Collins was eventually ejected.

Krzyzewski called it a "dangerous" play.

"He didn't see himself. We saw him," Krzyzewski said after the game. "He was parallel to the ground, 8 feet in the air."

Before he left, Clemson coach Brad Brownell brought Collins over to apologize. Collins was seen saying, "That's on me" as he hugged Krzyzewski, coaching a final time at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Krzyzewski accepted the apology and Collins later put out an apology to Moore on social media.

"I was going to try to block it from behind but I was going too fast and I couldn't stop," Collins wrote in a post to his Instagram story. "I realized I needed to stop when it was too late I never have been a dirty player never will I wish bro a healthy season ... I have respect towards Duke and Clemson and I apologize to everybody for a reckless play I'm glad Wendell is okay."

This game was originally set for Dec. 30 until COVID-19 issues postponed it.

