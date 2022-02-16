Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski did not return to the bench for the second half of the Blue Devils' 76-74 win against Wake Forest on Tuesday night, with school officials saying he was "not feeling well."

Krzyzewski was in his usual position for the first half, and he walked to the locker room with no obvious issues as the Blue Devils led 42-33 at the break.

When the players returned to the court for shootaround after the half, the staff followed without Krzyzewski.

During an early break in play in the second half, Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes appeared to inquire with the Duke bench as to Krzyzewski's condition and was given a thumbs-up by assistant Chris Carrawell.

Jon Scheyer, who was tabbed to succeed the 75-year-old Krzyzewski as head coach following this season, coached the second half.