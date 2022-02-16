Tubby Smith announced Wednesday that he is stepping down as High Point's head men's basketball coach. His son, G.G. Smith, will take over for the remainder of this season and for the 2022-23 campaign.

Tubby Smith, 70, made the move after a second bout of COVID-19 kept him away from the program for an extended period. High Point said in a statement that he will assist with alumni and community engagement and fundraising for athletics through the end of the year.

"I feel blessed to have had an amazing career leading, coaching and teaching great young men at first-class institutions," Smith said in the statement. "Working at my alma mater during this stage of my career has been a dream. I'm thrilled that G.G. will be taking over as head coach. He will do a super job.

"Moving forward [wife] Donna and I will continue the work we have done for over two decades to support and assist the University as proud alums of HPU. HPU will always have a very special place in our hearts as we met and fell in love here at High Point. Our commitment and passion for HPU will never wane and we intend to continue be an integral part of its growth and prosperity well into the future."

Tubby Smith was hired by High Point in 2018 after being fired by Memphis. He received a five-year contract and went 45-68 as the school's head coach.

"Tubby Smith is a Hall of Fame head coach and HPU has been fortunate to have his leadership of our men's basketball program," athletic director Dan Hauser said in the statement. "From day one with the Panthers, Coach Smith established a first-class program of the utmost character and integrity. His passion on the court was unmatched and his enthusiasm to engage with HPU alumni and in the High Point community was amazing to experience. I'm excited to work with G.G. and continue the growth of the basketball program."

Overall, Tubby Smith is 642-370 with stops including Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky and Memphis as well as High Point. He led Kentucky to a national championship in 1998 and took five schools to the NCAA tournament, most recently Texas Tech in 2016.