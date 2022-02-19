Howard's Tai Bibbs drives the line and throws down an impressive dunk. (0:35)

The Howard Bison and Morgan State Bears renewed their rivalry Saturday, this time as part of NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

Two of the nation's most prominent historically Black colleges and universities are separated by just 45 miles and are MEAC foes. This weekend's meeting, the inaugural HBCU Classic Game, is an event constructed to promote the efforts of the HBCU athletes and communities.

NBA All-Star Weekend is known for the celebrity sightings, iconic NBA legends, major fashion statements and everything in-between. Now it adds this historic matchup with both teams showcasing their talents as part of one of the sports world's biggest weekends. The HBCU Classic Game also featured artwork by HBCU students and a postgame panel for both teams.

Here are some of the best moments from the event:

The anthem

Actress and singer Keke Palmer sings an HBCU pregame staple, the Black National Anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing" to get things started in the Wolstein Center.

@KekePalmer sings 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' as well as the National Anthem before tip off! 🎤 @HUMensBB @morganstate_mbb pic.twitter.com/DYKLU8CJeH — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 19, 2022

Meeting the All-Stars

play 7:01 Chris Paul continues to shine light on HBCUs Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul discusses enrolling at historically Black Winston-Salem State and why he picked Florida A&M for his show.

Historic first points

@morganstate_mbb scores first! Who you got? Let us know 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/fLxcsdmvBe — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 19, 2022

Morgan State's Chad Venning has the first points of the HBCU Classic.

Celeb sightings

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Spike Lee, the Academy Award-winning director, with WNBA great Tameka Catchings. Lee, who went to Morehouse, is an HBCU grad. Catchings won a NCAA title in 1998 and a WNBA crown in 2012. She has twice won the league's MVP award.

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star, and 2021 NBA champion, Khris Middleton sitting courtside.

@stephenasmith sighting 👀. Ready to talk some HBCU hoops 🏀 pic.twitter.com/9dGvUnE5nv — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 19, 2022

Annette Grant/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA champion, and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Gary Payton taking in the action.

Sights and sounds