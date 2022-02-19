        <
          NBA All-Star 2022: Best moments from the HBCU Classic between Howard Bison and Morgan State Bears

          play
          Tai Bibbs skies for the big-time flush (0:35)

          Howard's Tai Bibbs drives the line and throws down an impressive dunk. (0:35)

          4:11 PM ET
          • Cayla Sweazie

          The Howard Bison and Morgan State Bears renewed their rivalry Saturday, this time as part of NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

          Two of the nation's most prominent historically Black colleges and universities are separated by just 45 miles and are MEAC foes. This weekend's meeting, the inaugural HBCU Classic Game, is an event constructed to promote the efforts of the HBCU athletes and communities.

          NBA All-Star Weekend is known for the celebrity sightings, iconic NBA legends, major fashion statements and everything in-between. Now it adds this historic matchup with both teams showcasing their talents as part of one of the sports world's biggest weekends. The HBCU Classic Game also featured artwork by HBCU students and a postgame panel for both teams.

          Here are some of the best moments from the event:

          The anthem

          Actress and singer Keke Palmer sings an HBCU pregame staple, the Black National Anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing" to get things started in the Wolstein Center.

          Meeting the All-Stars

          play
          7:01

          Chris Paul continues to shine light on HBCUs

          Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul discusses enrolling at historically Black Winston-Salem State and why he picked Florida A&M for his show.

          Historic first points

          Morgan State's Chad Venning has the first points of the HBCU Classic.

          Celeb sightings

          Spike Lee, the Academy Award-winning director, with WNBA great Tameka Catchings. Lee, who went to Morehouse, is an HBCU grad. Catchings won a NCAA title in 1998 and a WNBA crown in 2012. She has twice won the league's MVP award.

          Milwaukee Bucks star, and 2021 NBA champion, Khris Middleton sitting courtside.

          NBA champion, and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Gary Payton taking in the action.

          Sights and sounds