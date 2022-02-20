Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski does not return to the court after halftime as he was not feeling well. (0:18)

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski opened his postgame news conference Saturday by joking that he'd made it to the finish of this one.

Five days earlier, in Duke's narrow win over Wake Forest, Krzyzewski went to the locker room at halftime and never returned to the court. On Saturday, he attributed the early departure to "exhaustion."

"That's why I'm retiring," he joked after Saturday's 88-70 win over Florida State. "It was basically exhaustion. Nothing else. I feel great."

Krzyzewski noted Duke's recent stretch of five games in 11 days and said he hadn't adjusted his habits during that run, which wore him down.

"We get back to more of a normal schedule now, so I think I'll be good. I'm trying to be good."