OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton freshman Ryan Nembhard will require surgery on his right wrist and will miss the rest of the season, the school announced Thursday.

Nembhard suffered the injury when he collided with St. John's Posh Alexander during the Bluejays' 81-78 win Wednesday night.

"We are heartbroken for Ryan, who has been such an integral part of our success this season," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. "He will remain a key part of our team while he is sidelined, but I know he will come back stronger than ever and we look forward to his healthy return."

Nembhard has started all 27 games for the Bluejays (19-8, 11-5 Big East) and averaged 11.3 points and a team-best 4.4 assists. His 34.8 minutes per game are the most by a Big East freshman since 2011-12.