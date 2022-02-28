        <
          Predictions for all 32 conference tournaments in men's college basketball

          7:20 AM ET

            Thirty-two NCAA Division I men's basketball conferences will crown champions over a nine-day stretch that begins Saturday with the Ohio Valley Conference tournament final and comes to an end with five leagues -- the Ivy League, Atlantic 10, SEC, American and Big Ten -- all determining their champions on March 13.

            Who will earn the automatic bid in each conference? ESPN's college basketball experts -- Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello, John Gasaway and Joe Lunardi -- issued their picks below, with leagues listed in the order that tickets will be punched. Click here for updated Bracketology from ESPN's Joe Lunardi and Bubble Watch analysis from John Gasaway. Follow this link for 2022 NCAA tournament dates, venues and the complete schedule for each round.

            (Also, remain on the lookout for ESPN's Champ Week Challenge and ESPN's Tournament Challenge.)

            Consensus picks:

            American: Houston (unanimous)
            ACC: Duke (unanimous)
            America East: Vermont (unanimous)
            Atlantic 10: St. Bonaventure
            ASUN: Liberty
            Big East: Villanova
            Big Sky: No consensus (Montana State, Southern Utah)
            Big South: Winthrop
            Big 12: Texas Tech
            Big Ten: No consensus (Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, Wisconsin)
            Big West: UC Irvine
            CAA: Towson (unanimous)
            Conference USA: North Texas (unanimous)
            Horizon: Cleveland State
            Ivy: Princeton
            MAAC: Iona (unanimous)
            MAC: Ohio
            MEAC: Norfolk State
            Missouri Valley: Loyola Chicago (unanimous)
            Mountain West: San Diego State
            Northeast: Bryant
            Ohio Valley: Murray State (unanimous)
            Pac-12: Arizona (unanimous)
            Patriot: Colgate (unanimous)
            SEC: Kentucky
            Southern: Chattanooga (unanimous)
            Southland: Nicholls
            Summit: South Dakota State (unanimous)
            Sun Belt: Texas State
            SWAC: Texas Southern
            WAC: New Mexico State (unanimous)
            West Coast: Gonzaga (unanimous)