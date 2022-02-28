Predictions for all 32 conference tournaments in men's college basketball

Check out some of the best moments from the biggest top-10 chaos in college basketball on Saturday. (2:08)

Thirty-two NCAA Division I men's basketball conferences will crown champions over a nine-day stretch that begins Saturday with the Ohio Valley Conference tournament final and comes to an end with five leagues -- the Ivy League, Atlantic 10, SEC, American and Big Ten -- all determining their champions on March 13.

Who will earn the automatic bid in each conference? ESPN's college basketball experts -- Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello, John Gasaway and Joe Lunardi -- issued their picks below, with leagues listed in the order that tickets will be punched. Click here for updated Bracketology from ESPN's Joe Lunardi and Bubble Watch analysis from John Gasaway. Follow this link for 2022 NCAA tournament dates, venues and the complete schedule for each round.

(Also, remain on the lookout for ESPN's Champ Week Challenge and ESPN's Tournament Challenge.)

Medcalf Borzello Gasaway Lunardi Ohio Valley (Evansville, Ind.)

3/5, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Murray St

Murray St

Murray St

Murray St Big South (Charlotte, N.C.)

3/6, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Longwood

Winthrop

Gardner-Webb

Winthrop Missouri Valley (St. Louis)

3/6, 2:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Loyola Chi.

Loyola Chi.

Loyola Chi.

Loyola Chi. Sun Belt (Pensacola, Fla.)

3/7, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Texas St

Georgia St

Texas St

Texas St. Southern (Asheville, N.C.)

3/7, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Chattanooga

Chattanooga

Chattanooga

Chattanooga ASUN (Campus)

3/8, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Jacksonville St

Liberty

Jacksonville

Liberty CAA (Washington, D.C.)

3/8, 7 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

Towson

Towson

Towson

Towson Horizon League (Indianapolis)

3/8, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Cleveland St

Cleveland St

Cleveland St

Oakland NEC (Campus)

3/8, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Bryant

Bryant

Wagner

Bryant Summit (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

3/8, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

S. Dakota St

S. Dakota St

S. Dakota St

S. Dakota St West Coast (Las Vegas)

3/8, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Gonzaga

Gonzaga

Gonzaga

Gonzaga Patriot (Campus)

3/9, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

Colgate

Colgate

Colgate

Colgate America East (Campus)

3/12, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN2)

Vermont

Vermont

Vermont

Vermont MEAC (Norfolk, Va.)

3/12, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Howard

Norfolk St

Norfolk St

Norfolk St MAAC (Atlantic City, N.J.)

3/12, 4 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Iona

Iona

Iona

Iona Big 12 (Kansas City, Mo.)

3/12, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Texas Tech

Texas Tech

Baylor

Kansas Mountain West (Las Vegas)

3/12, 6 p.m. ET (CBS)

SDSU

CSU

SDSU

Boise St SWAC (Birmingham, Ala.)

3/12, 6 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Tex. Southern

Southern

Tex. Southern

Tex. Southern Big East (New York)

3/12, 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Providence

Villanova

UConn

Villanova MAC (Cleveland)

3/12, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Ohio

Kent St

Ohio

Toledo Big Sky (Boise, Idaho)

3/12, 8 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

So. Utah

So. Utah

Montana St

Montana St ACC (New York)

3/12, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Duke

Duke

Duke

Duke C-USA (Frisco, Texas)

3/12, 8:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

UNT

UNT

UNT

UNT Pac-12 (Las Vegas)

3/12, 9 p.m. ET (FOX)

Arizona

Arizona

Arizona

Arizona Southland (Katy, Texas)

3/12, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

New Orleans

Nicholls

Nicholls

Nicholls WAC (Las Vegas)

3/12, 10 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

NMSU

NMSU

NMSU

NMSU Big West (Henderson, Nev.)

3/12, 11:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

LBSU

UCSB

UC Irvine

UC Irvine Ivy (Cambridge, Mass.)

3/13, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Yale

Princeton

Princeton

Princeton Atlantic 10 (Washington, D.C.)

3/13, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Davidson

St. Bona

St. Bona.

Dayton SEC (Tampa, Fla.)

3/13, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Kentucky

Kentucky

Arkansas

Kentucky American (Fort Worth, Texas)

3/13, 3:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Houston

Houston

Houston

Houston Big Ten (Indianapolis)

3/13, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Purdue

Illinois

Iowa

Wisconsin

Consensus picks:

American: Houston (unanimous)

ACC: Duke (unanimous)

America East: Vermont (unanimous)

Atlantic 10: St. Bonaventure

ASUN: Liberty

Big East: Villanova

Big Sky: No consensus (Montana State, Southern Utah)

Big South: Winthrop

Big 12: Texas Tech

Big Ten: No consensus (Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, Wisconsin)

Big West: UC Irvine

CAA: Towson (unanimous)

Conference USA: North Texas (unanimous)

Horizon: Cleveland State

Ivy: Princeton

MAAC: Iona (unanimous)

MAC: Ohio

MEAC: Norfolk State

Missouri Valley: Loyola Chicago (unanimous)

Mountain West: San Diego State

Northeast: Bryant

Ohio Valley: Murray State (unanimous)

Pac-12: Arizona (unanimous)

Patriot: Colgate (unanimous)

SEC: Kentucky

Southern: Chattanooga (unanimous)

Southland: Nicholls

Summit: South Dakota State (unanimous)

Sun Belt: Texas State

SWAC: Texas Southern

WAC: New Mexico State (unanimous)

West Coast: Gonzaga (unanimous)