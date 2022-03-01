Chris Victor, who took over the Redhawks program on an interim basis after coach Jim Hayford resigned in November, has been named the full-time head coach at Seattle University on Tuesday.

Hayford was placed on paid administrative leave just before the start of the regular season following a report that he had used a racial slur during a scrimmage. He resigned just a few days after being placed on leave.

With Victor in charge, the Redhawks (22-8 overall) are in second place in the Western Athletic Conference with a 13-4 mark entering the final week of the regular season. The 22 wins are the most for Seattle as a Division I program since the 1963-64 season.

"I am excited for what still lies ahead this season for this special group and look forward to building on the success we have achieved and the energy being generated around the program," Victor said.

Victor is in his fifth season with the Redhawks, having spent the first four as associate head coach. He also worked two seasons as an assistant at Eastern Washington and was a head coach at the junior college level at Citrus College in Southern California.