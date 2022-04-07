Men's college basketball coaching changes for 2022-23

Duke's elevation of Jon Scheyer as the successor to retiring icon Mike Krzyzewski will stand as the most significant college basketball coaching change for 2022-23, but other high-profile openings, including vacancies at Louisville, Florida, Maryland, LSU, Georgia, Kansas State, Seton Hall, South Carolina, Missouri and Xavier were also a part of this season's carousel. ESPN is continuing to track all the moves in the men's game in one complete list.

School: Out/In

Alabama A&M: Dylan Howard /

Alabama State: Mo Williams /

Ball State: James Whitford / Michael Lewis

Butler: LaVall Jordan / Thad Matta

Chattanooga: Lamont Paris / Dan Earl

The Citadel: Dugger Baucom / Ed Conroy

Cleveland State: Dennis Gates / Daniyal Robinson

Duke: Mike Krzyzewski / Jon Scheyer

East Carolina: Joe Dooley / Michael Schwartz

Elon: Mike Schrage /

Florida: Mike White / Todd Golden

Florida Gulf Coast: Michael Fly / Pat Chambers

George Washington: Jamion Christian / Chris Caputo

Georgia: Tom Crean / Mike White

Georgia State: Rob Lanier / Jonas Hayes

High Point: Tubby Smith / G.G. Smith

Illinois State: Dan Muller / Ryan Pedon

Jackson State: Wayne Brent / Mo Willliams

Kansas State: Bruce Weber / Jerome Tang

La Salle: Ashley Howard / Fran Dunphy

Lafayette: Fran O'Hanlon / Mike Jordan

Louisiana Tech: Eric Konkol / Talvin Hester

Louisville: Chris Mack / Kenny Payne

LSU: Will Wade / Matt McMahon

Maine: Richard Barron / Chris Markwood

Maryland: Mark Turgeon / Kevin Willard

UMass: Matt McCall / Frank Martin

Miami (OH): Jack Owens / Travis Steele

Milwaukee: Pat Baldwin Sr. / Bart Lundy

Mississippi State: Ben Howland / Chris Jans

Mississippi Valley State: Lindsey Hunter / George Ivory

Missouri: Cuonzo Martin / Dennis Gates

Murray State: Matt McMahon / Steve Prohm

New Mexico State: Chris Jans / Greg Heiar

Northwestern State: Mike McConathy / Corey Gipson

Omaha: Derrin Hansen / Chris Crutchfield

Rhode Island: David Cox / Archie Miller

Sacramento State: Brandon Laird (interim) / David Patrick

Saint Peter's: Shaheen Holloway /

San Diego: Sam Scholl / Steve Lavin

San Francisco: Todd Golden / Chris Gerlufsen

Seton Hall: Kevin Willard / Shaheen Holloway

South Carolina: Frank Martin / Lamont Paris

South Dakota: Todd Lee / Eric Peterson

SMU: Tim Jankovich / Rob Lanier

Tulsa: Frank Haith / Eric Konkol

VMI: Dan Earl /

Western Michigan: Clayton Bates / Dwayne Stephens

Xavier: Travis Steele / Sean Miller