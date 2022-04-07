        <
          Men's college basketball coaching changes for 2022-23

          Jon Scheyer will take the helm of the storied Duke program in 2022-23. Grant Halverson/Getty Images
          Apr 7, 2022
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
          Duke's elevation of Jon Scheyer as the successor to retiring icon Mike Krzyzewski will stand as the most significant college basketball coaching change for 2022-23, but other high-profile openings, including vacancies at Louisville, Florida, Maryland, LSU, Georgia, Kansas State, Seton Hall, South Carolina, Missouri and Xavier were also a part of this season's carousel. ESPN is continuing to track all the moves in the men's game in one complete list.

          Alabama A&M: Dylan Howard /
          Alabama State: Mo Williams /
          Ball State: James Whitford / Michael Lewis
          Butler: LaVall Jordan / Thad Matta
          Chattanooga: Lamont Paris / Dan Earl
          The Citadel: Dugger Baucom / Ed Conroy
          Cleveland State: Dennis Gates / Daniyal Robinson
          Duke: Mike Krzyzewski / Jon Scheyer
          East Carolina: Joe Dooley / Michael Schwartz
          Elon: Mike Schrage /
          Florida: Mike White / Todd Golden
          Florida Gulf Coast: Michael Fly / Pat Chambers
          George Washington: Jamion Christian / Chris Caputo
          Georgia: Tom Crean / Mike White
          Georgia State: Rob Lanier / Jonas Hayes
          High Point: Tubby Smith / G.G. Smith
          Illinois State: Dan Muller / Ryan Pedon
          Jackson State: Wayne Brent / Mo Willliams
          Kansas State: Bruce Weber / Jerome Tang
          La Salle: Ashley Howard / Fran Dunphy
          Lafayette: Fran O'Hanlon / Mike Jordan
          Louisiana Tech: Eric Konkol / Talvin Hester
          Louisville: Chris Mack / Kenny Payne
          LSU: Will Wade / Matt McMahon
          Maine: Richard Barron / Chris Markwood
          Maryland: Mark Turgeon / Kevin Willard
          UMass: Matt McCall / Frank Martin
          Miami (OH): Jack Owens / Travis Steele
          Milwaukee: Pat Baldwin Sr. / Bart Lundy
          Mississippi State: Ben Howland / Chris Jans
          Mississippi Valley State: Lindsey Hunter / George Ivory
          Missouri: Cuonzo Martin / Dennis Gates
          Murray State: Matt McMahon / Steve Prohm
          New Mexico State: Chris Jans / Greg Heiar
          Northwestern State: Mike McConathy / Corey Gipson
          Omaha: Derrin Hansen / Chris Crutchfield
          Rhode Island: David Cox / Archie Miller
          Sacramento State: Brandon Laird (interim) / David Patrick
          Saint Peter's: Shaheen Holloway /
          San Diego: Sam Scholl / Steve Lavin
          San Francisco: Todd Golden / Chris Gerlufsen
          Seton Hall: Kevin Willard / Shaheen Holloway
          South Carolina: Frank Martin / Lamont Paris
          South Dakota: Todd Lee / Eric Peterson
          SMU: Tim Jankovich / Rob Lanier
          Tulsa: Frank Haith / Eric Konkol
          VMI: Dan Earl /
          Western Michigan: Clayton Bates / Dwayne Stephens
          Xavier: Travis Steele / Sean Miller