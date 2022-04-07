Men's college basketball coaching changes for 2022-23

Duke's elevation of Jon Scheyer as the successor to retiring icon Mike Krzyzewski will stand as the most significant college basketball coaching change for 2022-23, but other high-profile openings, including vacancies at Louisville, Florida, Maryland, LSU, Georgia, Kansas State, Seton Hall, South Carolina, Missouri and Xavier were also a part of this season's carousel. ESPN is continuing to track all the moves in the men's game in one complete list.
School: Out/In
Alabama A&M: Dylan Howard /
Alabama State: Mo Williams /
Ball State: James Whitford / Michael Lewis
Butler: LaVall Jordan / Thad Matta
Chattanooga: Lamont Paris / Dan Earl
The Citadel: Dugger Baucom / Ed Conroy
Cleveland State: Dennis Gates / Daniyal Robinson
Duke: Mike Krzyzewski / Jon Scheyer
East Carolina: Joe Dooley / Michael Schwartz
Elon: Mike Schrage /
Florida: Mike White / Todd Golden
Florida Gulf Coast: Michael Fly / Pat Chambers
George Washington: Jamion Christian / Chris Caputo
Georgia: Tom Crean / Mike White
Georgia State: Rob Lanier / Jonas Hayes
High Point: Tubby Smith / G.G. Smith
Illinois State: Dan Muller / Ryan Pedon
Jackson State: Wayne Brent / Mo Willliams
Kansas State: Bruce Weber / Jerome Tang
La Salle: Ashley Howard / Fran Dunphy
Lafayette: Fran O'Hanlon / Mike Jordan
Louisiana Tech: Eric Konkol / Talvin Hester
Louisville: Chris Mack / Kenny Payne
LSU: Will Wade / Matt McMahon
Maine: Richard Barron / Chris Markwood
Maryland: Mark Turgeon / Kevin Willard
UMass: Matt McCall / Frank Martin
Miami (OH): Jack Owens / Travis Steele
Milwaukee: Pat Baldwin Sr. / Bart Lundy
Mississippi State: Ben Howland / Chris Jans
Mississippi Valley State: Lindsey Hunter / George Ivory
Missouri: Cuonzo Martin / Dennis Gates
Murray State: Matt McMahon / Steve Prohm
New Mexico State: Chris Jans / Greg Heiar
Northwestern State: Mike McConathy / Corey Gipson
Omaha: Derrin Hansen / Chris Crutchfield
Rhode Island: David Cox / Archie Miller
Sacramento State: Brandon Laird (interim) / David Patrick
Saint Peter's: Shaheen Holloway /
San Diego: Sam Scholl / Steve Lavin
San Francisco: Todd Golden / Chris Gerlufsen
Seton Hall: Kevin Willard / Shaheen Holloway
South Carolina: Frank Martin / Lamont Paris
South Dakota: Todd Lee / Eric Peterson
SMU: Tim Jankovich / Rob Lanier
Tulsa: Frank Haith / Eric Konkol
VMI: Dan Earl /
Western Michigan: Clayton Bates / Dwayne Stephens
Xavier: Travis Steele / Sean Miller