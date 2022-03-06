In his final home Duke game, Mike Krzyzewski walks out to a huge ovation from former players he coached as well as the fans. (1:55)

The Duke Blue Devils' final home men's basketball game of the regular season Saturday was the last time head coach Mike Krzyzewski roamed the sidelines of Cameron Indoor Stadium. Fittingly, his send-off comes against Duke's rival: the North Carolina Tar Heels (6 p.m. ET on ESPN).

Fans who were able to secure tickets to the game (the average price of admission was reportedly over $5,000) saw as many as 96 former Blue Devils players in attendance. Duke has invited every player the retiring 75-year-old Krzyzewski has coached during his 42 seasons at the school to his final home contest. Former stars such as Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, Grayson Allen and others are in attendance to honor their former coach.

That was only the beginning of the festivities that took place Saturday night in Durham, North Carolina. Here are some of the best moments from Coach K's final contest at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Coach K tributes

The tributes to Krzyzewski began way before tipoff. Plenty of banners and messages were around Krzyzewskiville, the area outside Duke's basketball stadium. The east campus bridge at the university also had a mural honoring Coach K.

With a big day coming up tomorrow for @DukeMBB, we stopped by Krzyzewskiville and the East Campus bridge @DukeU this morning to check out some tributes to Coach Mike Krzyzewski.



Thank you, #CoachK! @DukeStudents @DukeATHLETICS @DukeFuqua #GoDuke pic.twitter.com/1y2b2UCx2I — Working@Duke (@WorkingatDuke) March 4, 2022

Friends, colleagues and former players also recounted their Coach K memories.

Can't wait to watch the Goat today.. wish I could be there but thank you coach K you really are the greatest to ever do it 🙏🏾 @DukeMBB — Rj Barrett (@RjBarrett6) March 5, 2022

I wish I could be in Cameron Indoor tonight for Coach's last home game. Duke changed my life and going there was the best decision I've ever made. It will be an emotional night but enjoy it while the greatest to ever do it is still coaching. Thank you Coach K! — Luke Kennard (@LukeKennard5) March 5, 2022

Coach K had a few of his recruiting letters typed. This was from a high pressure recruiting night, when I hung up on an assistant coach. The rotary phone bounced off the hook, and went into my mom's open washing machine. We had to get a new phone. Duke owes my mom fifty bucks. pic.twitter.com/heG98EeITo — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 4, 2022

October 30, 1983 I made a commitment to Coach K and Duke University. I believed in a 35 year old who believed in me. Today will be the end of an era in Cameron Indoor Stadium for Coach K. Looking forward to sharing this day with all of my brothers who came before and after me. pic.twitter.com/YGd1snu7F6 — Billy King (@bkdefend) March 5, 2022

I am so envious of the lucky ppl that will pack Cameron as COACH K takes the bench as the leader of ⁦@DukeMBB⁩ at home . ⁦@ESPNPR⁩ https://t.co/Y5MFRjb2xL — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 5, 2022

Pregame vibes

The "Cameron Crazies" showed up outside of Cameron Indoor Stadium in droves before taking a trip down memory lane with a look back at Coach K's incredible career.

Emotional entrance

This one was a tearjerker way before the final buzzer sounded.

Star-studded sideline

Several Duke alumni posed for a photo with their coach, but former players weren't the only ones who showed up to honor Krzyzewski.

Other high-profile spectators included NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, along with comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Ken Jeong.

"I had to show respect to Coach K." @swish41 shows love to Coach K on his last game in Cameron Indoor 💙 @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/zCsTSTpNBZ — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 6, 2022

Unreal energy

If you were to look up a photo to illustrate the phrase "home-court advantage," you'd probably see an image similar to the lively crowd at Cameron Indoor.

Get yourself a fan like Ken Jeong 😅 pic.twitter.com/67rO56K8Mg — ESPN (@espn) March 6, 2022

The energy in Cameron has to be UNREAL right now 🤯🤯🤯 #CoachK — Elizabeth Williams (@E_Williams_1) March 6, 2022

UNC spoils Coach K's Cameron farewell

Duke fell to UNC 94-81 and Coach K didn't hold back from addressing his squad's performance in his postgame speech.

"I'm sorry about this afternoon. ... Today was unacceptable."#CoachK was as raw as it comes addressing the crowd postgame. pic.twitter.com/kia6tqbcmn — ESPN (@espn) March 6, 2022

On the other side of the rivalry, Tar Heels near and far celebrated the win.

LFGGGGGGG!!!!!! 🐑 — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) March 6, 2022

𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐑𝐘 𝐃𝐔𝐁 🤫 — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 6, 2022