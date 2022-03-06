        <
          Best moments from Mike Krzyzewski's farewell home game for the Duke Blue Devils

          play
          Coach K gets rousing ovation from former players and fans (1:55)

          In his final home Duke game, Mike Krzyzewski walks out to a huge ovation from former players he coached as well as the fans. (1:55)

          8:58 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Duke Blue Devils' final home men's basketball game of the regular season Saturday was the last time head coach Mike Krzyzewski roamed the sidelines of Cameron Indoor Stadium. Fittingly, his send-off comes against Duke's rival: the North Carolina Tar Heels (6 p.m. ET on ESPN).

          Fans who were able to secure tickets to the game (the average price of admission was reportedly over $5,000) saw as many as 96 former Blue Devils players in attendance. Duke has invited every player the retiring 75-year-old Krzyzewski has coached during his 42 seasons at the school to his final home contest. Former stars such as Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, Grayson Allen and others are in attendance to honor their former coach.

          That was only the beginning of the festivities that took place Saturday night in Durham, North Carolina. Here are some of the best moments from Coach K's final contest at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

          Coach K tributes

          The tributes to Krzyzewski began way before tipoff. Plenty of banners and messages were around Krzyzewskiville, the area outside Duke's basketball stadium. The east campus bridge at the university also had a mural honoring Coach K.

          Friends, colleagues and former players also recounted their Coach K memories.

          Pregame vibes

          The "Cameron Crazies" showed up outside of Cameron Indoor Stadium in droves before taking a trip down memory lane with a look back at Coach K's incredible career.

          Emotional entrance

          This one was a tearjerker way before the final buzzer sounded.

          Star-studded sideline

          Several Duke alumni posed for a photo with their coach, but former players weren't the only ones who showed up to honor Krzyzewski.

          Other high-profile spectators included NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, along with comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Ken Jeong.

          Unreal energy

          If you were to look up a photo to illustrate the phrase "home-court advantage," you'd probably see an image similar to the lively crowd at Cameron Indoor.

          UNC spoils Coach K's Cameron farewell

          Duke fell to UNC 94-81 and Coach K didn't hold back from addressing his squad's performance in his postgame speech.

          On the other side of the rivalry, Tar Heels near and far celebrated the win.