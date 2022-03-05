DURHAM, N.C. -- Nearly 100 former players, including Duke legends Grant Hill, Jason Williams, Shane Battier and Christian Laettner lined the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium to welcome coach Mike Krzyzewski for the final time Saturday, as the Blue Devils wrapped their regular season -- and the legendary coach's career on his home court -- against rival North Carolina.

Cameron Indoor might have rolled out an official red carpet for the affair.

While the game itself held little intrigue in the standings -- Duke has already clinched its first solo ACC regular-season title since 2006 -- the demand for tickets to see Krzyzewski coach his final home game was astronomical, with the average price nearly $6,000 according to StubHub.

𝔅𝔯𝔬𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔯𝔥𝔬𝔬𝔡 rolling DEEP today for The Goat!!!!!



💙🐐💙🐐💙🐐💙🐐💙🐐💙🐐 #CoachK pic.twitter.com/5MFT2sz3tc — Duke Men's Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 5, 2022

Beyond the 96 former players in attendance to see Krzyzewski off, a bevy of stars from sports and Hollywood were in the stands, too.

Fans roared as comedian Jerry Seinfeld and NBA commissioner Adam Silver, sitting next to each other, waved on the video board. Sitcom stars Ken Jeong and Retta sat courtside along the baseline. Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki and NFL Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens were all in attendance, too.

But it was less the celebrities that stole the moment than the crowd -- a packed house more than an hour before tip-off, roaring with energy -- and the extended Duke family that stole the show for Krzyzewski.

The former players formed a tunnel leading from one corner of the baseline to mid-court, and as Krzyzewski was announced, the crowd erupted. The 75-year-old, who coached his first game here in Nov. 1980, made his way through the phalanx of former players, tapping each on the chest, bumping fists or sharing a hug. Many held cell phones aloft, recording the moment for posterity.

After Krzyzewski made his way to the end of the line, the group gathered at mid-court for a group photo of the family reunion.