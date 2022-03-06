TUCSON, Ariz. -- Arizona's McKale Center was evacuated Saturday due to a fire after the men's basketball game against California.

Fire alarms sounded and the arena was cleared out about an hour after No. 2 Arizona's 89-61 win. Smoke billowed out of a vent near the rafters as workers scrambled to get people out of the building.

Multiple fire trucks and ambulances surrounded the arena and blocked the streets in every direction near it. A ladder truck hoisted a crew to check out the roof as a small group of fans in Arizona gear looked on.

The incident followed a celebratory day at McKale, as the Wildcats closed out their first season under coach Tommy Lloyd in dominating fashion, crushing the Golden Bears to become the first Pac-12 team to win 18 conference games.

Oumar Ballo scored 16 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 13 and the Wildcats celebrated the Pac-12 title they clinched on Tuesday by snipping the nets. Pelle Larsson and Justin Kier scored 13 each.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.