Top-25 senior Skyy Clark has decommitted from Kentucky and reopened his recruitment, he confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.

Clark originally picked the Wildcats back in October 2020 and signed with John Calipari's program last fall.

"Honestly, I have had a lot of time to sit back and think and watch things play out since my injury," Clark told ESPN. "I'm just taking a step back to make sure I'm doing the right thing for myself. Coach Cal is not only an amazing coach, but also an amazing person and has been super supportive of me throughout our conversations."

Clark, who committed to Kentucky over North Carolina, UCLA and Memphis, was ranked as a five-star prospect since early in his high school career. However, he partially tore his ACL last summer and missed the July evaluation period.

A 6-foot-2 guard who attends Montverde Academy (Florida), Clark is ranked No. 25 in the ESPN 100.

Kentucky's current starting point guard is junior Sahvir Wheeler, who is averaging 10.1 points and 6.9 assists. The Wildcats are also bringing in five-star point guard Cason Wallace, who signed with Kentucky in the fall. Another wild card in their backcourt could be Shaedon Sharpe, who is redshirting this season but is considered one of the elite NBA draft prospects in the country.

Clark's decommitment plans were first reported by On3.com.