San Diego has fired coach Sam Scholl after four seasons, sources told ESPN.

The Toreros finished their season on Friday, getting knocked out of the West Coast Conference tournament by Portland. San Diego went 15-16 overall, 7-9 in WCC play.

Scholl took over as interim coach toward the end of the 2017-18 season, and was elevated to the permanent job after the campaign ended. His best season came in 2018-19, when he led San Diego to 21 wins and an NIT appearance. He followed that up with 9-23 and 3-11 seasons the last two years, and was off to a 13-9 start this season before struggling down the stretch.

In four seasons at the helm, Scholl went 48-65 overall.

Scholl has spent much of his basketball career at San Diego, playing there for two seasons and spending 10 more seasons as an assistant coach before being promoted to the top job. He also spent eight seasons as an assistant at Santa Clara.