Bryant on Tuesday night secured its first trip to the NCAA men's basketball tournament, but its NEC championship game against Wagner was marred by a fight between fans in the stands late in the second half.

Peter Kiss, the nation's leading scorer, had 34 points to lead the Bulldogs past the Seahawks 70-43 in Smithfield, Rhode Island. It's the first NEC title for Bryant, which became postseason eligible in 2012-13 after transitioning to Division I.

But the game was delayed for about 30 minutes with just under five minutes remaining in the second half after a fight between fans behind the Wagner bench erupted.

Local and state police were seen on the court as tensions calmed. Officials went to the replay monitors multiple times to see if any players from the schools entered the stands. Wagner guard Will Martinez was ejected.

Bryant athletic Bill Smith later addressed the crowd on the public address system, telling those in attendance that they could not storm the court -- the Bulldogs were well ahead at the time -- until after Wagner players and staff had exited the floor after the game.