Check out some highlights from Andy Enfield's USC Trojans as he signs an extension to remain at the school. (2:07)

USC has signed men's basketball coach Andy Enfield to a contract extension that links him to the school through the 2027-28 season, the Trojans announced Wednesday.

The extension comes after Enfield had been linked as a possible candidate for Maryland's head-coaching position. Enfield earned his master's degree from Maryland, which is looking to replace Mark Turgeon after he stepped down in early December.

"My family and I are very happy to be part of the Trojan Family," Enfield said in a statement. "I feel great about the future of USC basketball in the Pac-12 and nationally."

USC athletic director Mike Bohn said Enfield has "exceeded every expectation." The No. 21 Trojans (25-6, 14-6 Pac-12) are set for a second straight NCAA tournament appearance, after reaching the Elite Eight in 2021.

Enfield is 182-116 in nine seasons at USC, with three NCAA tournament bids. He was the Pac-12 Coach of the Year last season.