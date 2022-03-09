Miami head coach Jim Larranaga has agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the Hurricanes through the 2025-26 season, sources told ESPN.

An official announcement is expected Wednesday afternoon.

The Miami men's basketball team is poised for its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018 after winning 22 games this season and finishing 14-6 in ACC play. The Hurricanes won six of their final eight games to finish fourth in the conference and will face the winner of Wake Forest-Boston College on Thursday in the ACC tournament quarterfinals.

Larranaga, who became the winningest coach in program history earlier this month, has been at Miami for 11 seasons. He has led the Hurricanes to four NCAA tournament appearances, including Sweet 16 runs in 2013 and 2016.

Prior to taking over at Miami, Larranaga was the head coach at George Mason for 12 seasons. He led the Patriots on a historic Final Four run in 2006 and was also the winningest coach in that school's history.