Stanford coach Jerod Haase will be back in Palo Alto next season, athletic director Bernard Muir announced Thursday, while acknowledging that the Cardinal haven't lived up to expectations.

There was growing speculation in recent weeks that the school could move on from Haase after six seasons, but Muir put that to rest.

"Coach Haase and I agree that the on-court results of our men's basketball program are not what we want them to be," Muir said in a statement. "Having said that, I believe that the young nucleus of talent on our team and promising recruiting will propel us to take the next steps we all desire while our program continues to operate with great integrity and achieve the highest levels of academic excellence. I look forward to my continued partnership with Coach Haase."

Stanford's season ended Thursday with a four-point loss to top-seeded Arizona in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament. The Cardinal knocked off Arizona State in the opening round Wednesday, erasing a 17-point deficit to win on a James Keefe putback in the final seconds. Stanford ended the season 16-16, 8-12 in Pac-12 play.

Haase has yet to lead Stanford to an NCAA tournament in his six seasons with the Cardinal but has gone 98-90 during that span. The closest the Cardinal came to a bid was in 2020, when they finished 20-12 and were squarely on the bubble when the NCAA tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stanford has recruited effectively over the past few seasons under Haase, landing five-star forwards Ziaire Williams and Harrison Ingram in the 2020 and 2021 classes, respectively, along with ESPN 100 point guard Isa Silva in 2021. The Cardinal also have a commitment from five-star shooting guard Kanaan Carlyle in the 2023 class.