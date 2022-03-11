Rhode Island has fired head coach David Cox after four seasons, sources told ESPN.

The Rams' season ended Thursday night with a 64-59 loss to Richmond in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament.

Cox was promoted to replace Dan Hurley in 2018 after Hurley left for UConn. Cox had spent the previous four seasons on Hurley's staff. In his four seasons as head coach, Cox led the Rams to a 64-55 record. He went 18-15 overall and 9-9 in the Atlantic 10 in his first season, then followed it up with a 21-win campaign in 2019-20, with the Rams finishing third in the league at 13-5.

Rhode Island struggled the past two seasons, however, going 10-15 last season and 15-16 overall (5-12 in the A-10) in 2021-22.

Prior to joining Hurley's staff at Rhode Island, Cox had experience as an assistant coach at Pittsburgh, Georgetown and Rutgers, and also served as the interim head coach for three games with the Scarlet Knights.

Two names expected to be in the mix as potential replacements are Vermont's John Becker and Bryant's Jared Grasso.

The news was first reported by College Hoops Today.