Tulsa coach Frank Haith resigned Saturday after eight seasons with the Golden Hurricane.

Their season ended Friday with a 25-point loss to SMU in the AAC quarterfinals.

"I have enjoyed my time at The University of Tulsa and coaching the many young men who have made us proud as student-athletes and as they have gone on to live their lives after college," Haith said in a news release. "My family and I will cherish the memories we have made here at the university and in the community.

"I have loved coaching these young men over the last eight years and the chance to build long-lasting relationships with them. The friendships that Pam and I have with so many in the community will always remain special to us. We thank the community for being supportive of our program and my family."

Haith took over in 2014 after three seasons at Missouri, where he led the Tigers to two NCAA tournament appearances. Since arriving at Tulsa, Haith guided the Golden Hurricane to three 20-win seasons and won at least 12 AAC games four times. But the program went to just one NCAA tournament with Haith at the helm, a First Four appearance in 2016 when it lost to Michigan.

Tulsa has struggled mightily the last two seasons, going 11-12 last season and 11-20 this season, with a 4-14 record in the AAC in 2021-22.

"The last two years have been extremely challenging in moving the program forward with the onslaught of COVID," Haith said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity that was bestowed on me by President Steadman Upham and Dr. Derrick Gragg back in 2014. I wish the university and the basketball program the very best in the future."

In eight years, Haith went 139-108 overall.

A potential target for Tulsa, sources told ESPN, could be St. John's coach Mike Anderson. Anderson played for two years at Tulsa and spent three years as an assistant coach to start his coaching career.