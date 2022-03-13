Georgia plans to hire Florida's Mike White as its next coach, sources told ESPN.

The Bulldogs fired Tom Crean after four seasons on Thursday and moved quickly to secure White. Cleveland State's Dennis Gates and Chattanooga's Lamont Paris were also involved in the search, sources told ESPN, but Georgia had quietly laid the groundwork for White.

White has been coach at Florida for the last seven seasons, going to four NCAA tournaments and would have gone to five if not for the coronavirus pandemic canceling it in 2020. He won at least one game in each of the last four NCAA tournaments, including an Elite Eight run in 2017. But the Gators are not expected to make the NCAA tournament this season and there had been some tension between White and the fan base about his team's recent performances.

There was growing speculation over the last few weeks that White could look to make a move this spring, but most industry sources pinpointed Ole Miss as the likely landing spot. Instead, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks makes a statement hire just 14 months after taking over the job.

Prior to being hired at Florida in 2015 to replace Billy Donovan, White was the coach at Louisiana Tech, winning 83 games in his final three seasons with the Bulldogs. White, 45, also spent time as an assistant coach at Ole Miss and Jacksonville State following a playing career at Ole Miss.

Georgia hasn't reached the NCAA tournament since 2015 and hasn't won an NCAA tournament game since 2002. In Crean's four seasons, the Bulldogs went 47-75 overall and 15-57 in SEC play. They went just 6-26 (1-17 in the SEC) this season.