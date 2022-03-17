March Madness 2022: Best moments, highlights and updates from NCAA tournament action

March Madness 2022 is here, and we are firmly on the road to the Final Four in New Orleans. The NCAA tournament starts in earnest Thursday after Texas Southern, Indiana, Wright State and Notre Dame won their First Four matchups.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs, Kansas Jayhawks, Baylor Bears and Arizona Wildcats are the No. 1 seeds. Baylor and Gonzaga met in last year's national title game, with the Bears crushing the Zags. However, Caesars Sportsbook has Gonzaga (7-2) and Arizona (6-1) as the betting favorites.
Fill out your women's Tournament Challenge brackets
Fill out your men's Tournament Challenge brackets
NCAA tournament schedule (all times ET)
12:15 p.m.: 11 Michigan Wolverines vs. 6 Colorado State Rams
12:40 p.m.: 13 South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. 4 Providence Friars
1:45 p.m.: 9 Memphis Tigers vs. 8 Boise State Broncos
2 p.m.: 16 Norfolk State Spartans vs. 1 Baylor Bears
2:45 p.m.: 14 Longwood Lancers vs. 3 Tennessee Volunteers
3:10 p.m.: 12 Richmond Spiders vs. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes
4:15 p.m.: 16 Georgia State Panthers vs. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs
4:30 p.m.: 9 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels
6:50 p.m.: 12 New Mexico State Aggies vs. 5 Connecticut Huskies
7:10 p.m.: 15 Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. 2 Kentucky Wildcats
7:20 p.m.: 12 Indiana Hoosiers vs. 5 Saint Mary's Gaels
7:27 p.m.: 9 Creighton Bluejays vs. 8 San Diego State Aztecs
9:20 p.m.: 13 Vermont Catamounts vs. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks
9:40 p.m.: 10 San Francisco Dons vs. 7 Murray State Racers
9:50 p.m.: 13 Akron Zips vs. 4 UCLA Bruins
9:57 p.m.: 16 Texas Southern Tigers vs. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
Bracket notes
Is it too early to ask how your bracket's doing? Never. There are some interesting storylines:
Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed, has just three losses this season. Two teams that beat the Zags -- the Duke Blue Devils and Alabama Crimson Tide -- are in their region.
For NBA fans tuning in for future first-round picks, Duke has two top-10 prospects in Paolo Banchero and Shaedon Sharpe. Gonzaga has the top-rated prospect in 7-foot-1 forward Chet Holmgren, and Auburn has the No. 2 prospect in forward Jabari Smith.
The East Region's teams have a combined 35 national titles, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. That region features bluebloods in Kentucky, UCLA and North Carolina as well as Baylor, the reigning champ.
No look, no problem
Baylor Scheierman made that look too easy.
Baylor Scheierman with the wild behind-the-back pass for @GoJacksMBB 🤯#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/LmfhfIboPT— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2022
In the first half, Scheierman and Douglas Wilson combined for 18 points (8-17 FG) and four assists. Meanwhile, the rest of the Jackrabbits' roster combined for five points (2-10 FG) and two assists.
It's time to slam now
Chandler Jacobs has ups, can confirm. The CSU guard came through with the steal and the stuff as the Rams lead the Wolverines late in the first half.
Chandler Jacobs gets the steal + the slam 💪#MarchMadness | @CSUMBasketball pic.twitter.com/P3yBe0BgqG— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2022
Despite the current score, history favors Michigan fans: The Big Ten is 7-1 all time against the Mountain West in the NCAA tournament.
Let the games begin
OK, so they technically began Tuesday, but you know what we mean. Will 6-seed Colorado State continue its quest for tournament glory, or will 11-seed Michigan upset the Rams in hopes of eventually claiming its first national title since 1989?
No matter who you have advancing in your bracket, these hype videos should get you, well, hyped for the action that's about to unfold.
𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝘿𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚. #TeamTogether x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/kYyg1lqM0e— Colorado State Men's Basketball (@CSUMBasketball) March 17, 2022
It all comes down to today. All in.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 17, 2022
〽️🏀 | #GoBlue | #ForCompetitorsOnly | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/qGro4HmXEj
Follow Longwood while you can
Say "hello" to the Longwood Lancers. They're the No. 14 seed in the East Region. They made the tourney as Big South Conference champions. They're definitely an underdog, facing No. 3 seed Tennessee, but the Lancers' Twitter swag is on point.
...AND THE #1 REASON UVA FANS should adopt Longwood as their team this year?— Longwood University (@longwoodu) March 16, 2022
1. We're not @virginia_tech pic.twitter.com/o1eaExi16M
4. #FarmvilleVA is a great college town. Charlottesville-type atmosphere, but WAY less traffic. pic.twitter.com/CoaeEjqBrA— Longwood University (@longwoodu) March 16, 2022
Sorry to wake y'all up, but...— Autumn Childress (@achildresstv) March 17, 2022
HAPPY MARCH MADNESS TO LONGWOOD AND LONGWOOD ONLY. 🏀🔥 LET'S GOOOO MAN!!!!!! @LongwoodWBB @LongwoodMBB pic.twitter.com/PLcetEeutQ
Pregame fun
Howdy y'all, it's time for a Texas roll call! 🤠#GoJays pic.twitter.com/ELTeRn6kKC— Creighton Men's Basketball (@BluejayMBB) March 16, 2022
Visited @NiagaraFallsUSA with @RazorbackMBB before practice today! pic.twitter.com/k70lwpI3X5— Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) March 16, 2022
Color battles have begun
Red is the new blue 🔴— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2022
The West Region is painted red. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/PcZ7LIdoiB