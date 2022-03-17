March Madness 2022: Best moments, highlights and updates from NCAA tournament action

Jim Boeheim identifies Duke's inexperienced freshman as to why the team could struggle in the NCAA tournament. (1:33)

Boeheim explains why the tournament will be hard on Duke (1:33)

March Madness 2022 is here, and we are firmly on the road to the Final Four in New Orleans. The NCAA tournament starts in earnest Thursday after Texas Southern, Indiana, Wright State and Notre Dame won their First Four matchups.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs, Kansas Jayhawks, Baylor Bears and Arizona Wildcats are the No. 1 seeds. Baylor and Gonzaga met in last year's national title game, with the Bears crushing the Zags. However, Caesars Sportsbook has Gonzaga (7-2) and Arizona (6-1) as the betting favorites.

NCAA tournament schedule (all times ET)

12:15 p.m.: 11 Michigan Wolverines vs. 6 Colorado State Rams

12:40 p.m.: 13 South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. 4 Providence Friars

1:45 p.m.: 9 Memphis Tigers vs. 8 Boise State Broncos

2 p.m.: 16 Norfolk State Spartans vs. 1 Baylor Bears

2:45 p.m.: 14 Longwood Lancers vs. 3 Tennessee Volunteers

3:10 p.m.: 12 Richmond Spiders vs. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes

4:15 p.m.: 16 Georgia State Panthers vs. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs

4:30 p.m.: 9 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels

6:50 p.m.: 12 New Mexico State Aggies vs. 5 Connecticut Huskies

7:10 p.m.: 15 Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. 2 Kentucky Wildcats

7:20 p.m.: 12 Indiana Hoosiers vs. 5 Saint Mary's Gaels

7:27 p.m.: 9 Creighton Bluejays vs. 8 San Diego State Aztecs

9:20 p.m.: 13 Vermont Catamounts vs. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks

9:40 p.m.: 10 San Francisco Dons vs. 7 Murray State Racers

9:50 p.m.: 13 Akron Zips vs. 4 UCLA Bruins

9:57 p.m.: 16 Texas Southern Tigers vs. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

Bracket notes

Is it too early to ask how your bracket's doing? Never. There are some interesting storylines:

Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed, has just three losses this season. Two teams that beat the Zags -- the Duke Blue Devils and Alabama Crimson Tide -- are in their region.

For NBA fans tuning in for future first-round picks, Duke has two top-10 prospects in Paolo Banchero and Shaedon Sharpe. Gonzaga has the top-rated prospect in 7-foot-1 forward Chet Holmgren, and Auburn has the No. 2 prospect in forward Jabari Smith.

The East Region's teams have a combined 35 national titles, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. That region features bluebloods in Kentucky, UCLA and North Carolina as well as Baylor, the reigning champ.

No look, no problem

Baylor Scheierman made that look too easy.

In the first half, Scheierman and Douglas Wilson combined for 18 points (8-17 FG) and four assists. Meanwhile, the rest of the Jackrabbits' roster combined for five points (2-10 FG) and two assists.

It's time to slam now

Chandler Jacobs has ups, can confirm. The CSU guard came through with the steal and the stuff as the Rams lead the Wolverines late in the first half.

Despite the current score, history favors Michigan fans: The Big Ten is 7-1 all time against the Mountain West in the NCAA tournament.

Let the games begin

OK, so they technically began Tuesday, but you know what we mean. Will 6-seed Colorado State continue its quest for tournament glory, or will 11-seed Michigan upset the Rams in hopes of eventually claiming its first national title since 1989?

No matter who you have advancing in your bracket, these hype videos should get you, well, hyped for the action that's about to unfold.

Follow Longwood while you can

Say "hello" to the Longwood Lancers. They're the No. 14 seed in the East Region. They made the tourney as Big South Conference champions. They're definitely an underdog, facing No. 3 seed Tennessee, but the Lancers' Twitter swag is on point.

...AND THE #1 REASON UVA FANS should adopt Longwood as their team this year?

1. We're not @virginia_tech pic.twitter.com/o1eaExi16M — Longwood University (@longwoodu) March 16, 2022

4. #FarmvilleVA is a great college town. Charlottesville-type atmosphere, but WAY less traffic. pic.twitter.com/CoaeEjqBrA — Longwood University (@longwoodu) March 16, 2022

Sorry to wake y'all up, but...



HAPPY MARCH MADNESS TO LONGWOOD AND LONGWOOD ONLY. 🏀🔥 LET'S GOOOO MAN!!!!!! @LongwoodWBB @LongwoodMBB pic.twitter.com/PLcetEeutQ — Autumn Childress (@achildresstv) March 17, 2022

Pregame fun

Howdy y'all, it's time for a Texas roll call! 🤠#GoJays pic.twitter.com/ELTeRn6kKC — Creighton Men's Basketball (@BluejayMBB) March 16, 2022

Color battles have begun